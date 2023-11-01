Spin Master reports higher third-quarter earnings but lowers full-year guidance

The Toronto-based toy and entertainmentcompany says revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 was US$710.2 million, up from US$624 million. Excluding its Paw Patrol movie, which came out at the end of September, the company says revenue was US$694.6 million.Spin Master chief executive Max Rangel says the company expects pressure on the toy industry in the fourth quarter amid macroeconomic pressure on consumer spending.

As a result, the company revised its guidance for sales and revenue lower for the full financial year.Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY)

