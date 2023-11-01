Spin Master reports higher third-quarter earnings but lowers full-year guidance

Federal Reserve leaves its key rate unchanged but keeps open possibility of a future hikeU.S. job openings unexpectedly rise a second month to 9.6 million'Absolutely not': No more carve-outs when it comes to carbon pricing, Trudeau saysCanada may have entered a technical recession, early StatCan data showFiscal and monetary policy rowing in opposite directions, Macklem saysMortgage payment shocks pose risks to Canadian banks: RBC​The Daily Chase: Air Canada earnings; Stellantis, St.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Toronto Stock Exchange: Active Companies and Deals with Telus Corp. and Cameco Corp.A roundup of the most active companies traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange, including First Quantum Minerals, Enbridge Inc., and Tamarack Valley Energy. Telus Corp. announces a deal with Flo to improve reliability of electric vehicle charging network, while Cameco Corp. sees an increase in shares.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Bullish on MEG Energy Corp.A technical look at the stock

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: Two Sigma Plans to Spin Out Private Equity Impact-Investing UnitTwo Sigma Investments is spinning out its private equity impact-investing unit due to internal discontent. The unit's inaugural fund fell short of its fundraising target, leading to disappointment among employees. This spinout is the latest disruption for the firm's clients, following incidents of employee misconduct and a rift between co-founders.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Two Sigma to Spin Out Impact Arm as Internal Frustrations SimmerTwo Sigma Investments, the $60 billion quant giant, plans to spin out its private equity impact-investing unit amid internal discontent.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

BOREDPANDA: Here Are 13 Spooky Jokes I Put Into My Halloween Series Of ComicsGetting in the 'spirit' with some jokes that will make the dead spin in their graves!

Source: boredpanda | Read more ⮕

YAHOOFINANCECA: BP Doesn’t Need to Do Big US Oil Deals, Interim CEO Says(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc doesn’t need to do big deals to expand its US operations after competitors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. agreed a pair of...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕