Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshorts(Reuters) - Loews Corp on Monday reported a profit in the third quarter compared to a loss a year earlier, boosted by higher investments and insurance unit CNA Financial's strong performance.

Markets have regained some ground this year on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is nearly done with its rate hiking cycle, helping Loews earn more from its investments. Investment income for the New York-based company jumped to $592 million in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $404 million a year earlier.

The company earns most of its revenue from CNA, in which it holds a more than 90% stake. It also operates a natural gas transportation pipeline business and a chain of hotels.The company reported an underlying combined ratio of 90.4% in its property and casualty business, compared with 91.1% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% means an insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.The income attributable to Loews for the third quarter was $253 million, or $1. headtopics.com

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieGerman government and Siemens Energy continue talks over 15 billion euros in guarantees for the power equipment firm. Shares fell after discussions became public. Siemens Energy seeks guarantees for large industrial projects in gas and power division. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieIndia maintains unbeaten streak at 2023 World Cup with a 100-run victory against England. Rohit Sharma's captain's knock of 87 saves India from a below-par total. England suffers fifth defeat in six group matches, facing a premature exit. Mohammed Shami claims 4-22 as England is bundled out for 129. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieLearn how to make a delicious homemade pumpkin spice no bake pie that will add a touch of warmth and flavor to your life. Watch the video now! shortsvideo cookingshorts Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieAston Villa secures 12th consecutive home win with a 3-1 victory over Luton Town, maintaining their top-four challenge in the Premier League. Villa's dominance is evident as they score 20 goals in five home league games this season. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieLiverpool secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest with goals from Jota, Nunez, and Salah, bringing them closer to the top of the table. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieEngland captain Jos Buttler accepts their World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give their best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Read more ⮕