Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsDARTMOUTH, N.S. – The Cape Breton Lynx were defeated twice on the road in Maritime Major Female Under-18 Hockey League action over the weekend.

Cape Breton lost 3-1 to the Action Benefits Penguins of Dartmouth at RBC Centre in Dartmouth on Sunday.Cassie Cremo had the lone goal for the Lynx.MMFHL: Vickers scores in Cape Breton Lynx loss to Northern Subway Selects in mid-week contestGeorgia Stevens had two goals, while Almond, Ava Kennedy, Alicia Nedelcu, Jenna Greenwood, and Megan Gallahue also netted markers for the Penguins.Penguins’ Kaitlyn Langille made 20 saves. Cape Breton’s Elsa Cameron stopped 37 of 44 shots.

Cape Breton Eagles Shut Out by Sherbrooke Phoenix in QMJHL ActionThe Cape Breton Eagles were blanked 2-0 by the Sherbrooke Phoenix in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action. Sherbrooke's Samuel St-Hilaire recorded a shutout, stopping all 19 shots he faced. Cape Breton's Jakub Milota made 24 saves. Sherbrooke outshot Cape Breton 26-22 and went 1-for-7 on the power play, while the Eagles were 0-for-5. Cape Breton will conclude their road trip against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada. Read more ⮕

