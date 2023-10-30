Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsEvander Kane scored once in a three-point outing and Zach Hyman collected one goal and one assist to lead the host Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames in the Heritage Classic outdoor game Sunday.

Brett Kulak, Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais also scored for the Oilers, who won for just the second time in eight games this season before a crowd of 55,411 at Commonwealth Stadium. Leon Draisaitl collected two assists and captain Connor McDavid posted one assist in his return to action after missing two games due to an undisclosed injury.

Goaltender Stuart Skinner made 24 saves to record his first victory of the campaign. The Oilers ended a four-game losing streak. Nazem Kadri and A.J. Greer scored for the Flames, who have lost five straight games, all in regulation time. MacKenzie Weegar collected two assists and goalie Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots.Tyler Toffoli scored the tying goal and Erik Haula netted the go-ahead tally within a 44-second span early in the second period for New Jersey, which held off a late comeback bid by Minnesota to earn the victory in Newark, N.J. headtopics.com

Jesper Bratt opened and closed the scoring for the Devils, who have won four of their last five games. Goalie Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, including a stop of a six-on-four shot by Kirill Kaprizov that preserved the win with seven seconds left.

Pat Maroon, Ryan Hartman and Jake Middleton scored for the Wild, who have lost three straight games. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury recorded 26 saves.Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for his first career shutout as host Buffalo handed Colorado its second straight shutout loss. headtopics.com

Luukkonen, playing in his 49th career NHL game and making his 47th start, received a little help from the goalpost midway through the third period when Nathan MacKinnon's backhand shot caromed off it.

Emma MacIntyre scored in the 88th minute as the Holland College Hurricanes edged the Kings College Blue Devils 1-0 to capture the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association women's soccer championship at Mainland Commons on Sunday. Hurricanes keep Allison Rutt made two saves for the shutout. Kings keeper Emma Kuzmyk kept the game close with several big stops among her 10 saves. Both teams advance to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championship tournament being held in Summerside, P.E.I., Nov. 8-11. In the men's final, Kings College edged Mount St. Vincent 2-1 on penalty kicks. Michael Zinck scored for Kings while Cooper Smith replied for MSVU. Women's player of the year went to Holland College's Emily Lepine while Josh Oakes of St. Thomas claimed the men's honour. Mystics' Mhyah Allen was named the women's rookie of the year while Tommies' Mees Van Nouhuys picked up the men's award. Jonathon Vos of St. Thomas and John-Ryan Morrison of St. Thomas were the women's and men's coaches of the year, respectively. Abby Cameron of St. Thomas was the recipient of the Gerry LeBlanc Award while Mystics' Nick Bryden won the Bob Coe Award

Red Bull boss Christian Horner praises Daniel Ricciardo's impressive performance at the Mexico City Grand Prix, where he scored his first points since joining AlphaTauri.

Championship Sunday at the Atlantic University Sport men's and women's soccer championships saw the Cape Breton Capers play St. Francis Xavier in both league finals at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney. In the women's division, the X-Women downed the Capers 2-1, while in the men's division, the X-Men blanked the Capers 2-0 to both win the league championships.

More than 30 Chinese listed companies unveiled share buyback and purchase plans over the weekend while major mutual fund house E Fund Management Co said it would invest in its own product as Beijing steps up efforts to put a floor under a sliding stock market.

The United States was back racking up Pan American gold on Sunday while problems mounted for organisers and officials after an embarrassing gaffe in the race walk and trouble at venues.

England captain Jos Buttler accepts their World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give the best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan.