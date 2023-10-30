Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsSHANGHAI (Reuters) -

China has already announced a slew of measures, including share purchases by state fund Central Huijin, to stem declines in a stock market that last week hit the lowest level since 2019. Amid government calls to revive the market, more than 20 listed companies, including Hainan Mining Co, Vatti Corp and Zhejiang Sanmei Chemical, unveiled share buyback plans or proposals late on Sunday.

In addition, companies such as CRRC Corp and Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment disclosed share purchase plans by their controlling shareholders. Separately, E Fund Management said it would use 200 million yuan ($27.34 million) of its own money to buy its own product, E Fund CSI 300 ETF, while slashing fees on a slew of exchange traded products. headtopics.com

Central Huijin started buying ETFs last Monday to help prop up the market, and the state fund has since bought more than 17 billion yuan worth of ETFs, official Shanghai Securities News estimates.(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Tom Westbrook; Editing by Lincoln Feast)

