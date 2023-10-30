Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsSYDNEY, N.S. - Championship Sunday at the Atlantic University Sport men's and women's soccer championships saw the Cape Breton Capers play St. Francis Xavier in both league finals at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney.

Rebecca Lambke of the Cape Breton Capers, right, holds off Kyra Gunnell of the St. Francis Xavier X-Women during Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser

Ellie Lancaster of the Cape Breton Capers, middle, makes a diving save during Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser headtopics.com

Grace Hannaford of the Cape Breton Capers, right, carries the ball as she’s chased by Cheyenne Bower of the St. Francis Xavier X-Women during Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser

St. Francis Xavier X-Women goalkeeper Christina Gentile looks to the sky in celebration as her teammates celebrate behind her after the club captured the Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer championship at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser headtopics.com

Daniel Clarke (1) looks to the sky to admire his drop kick as Kyle Cordeiro stands right in front of him during Atlantic University Sport men’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser

Raine Lyn of the Cape Breton Capers, right, works his way past Luke Green of the St. Francis Xavier X-Men during Atlantic University Sport men’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser headtopics.com

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieIndia maintains unbeaten streak at 2023 World Cup with a 100-run victory against England. Rohit Sharma's captain's knock of 87 saves India from a below-par total. England suffers fifth defeat in six group matches, facing a premature exit. Mohammed Shami claims 4-22 as England is bundled out for 129. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieGerman government and Siemens Energy continue talks over 15 billion euros in guarantees for the power equipment firm. Shares fell after discussions became public. Siemens Energy seeks guarantees for large industrial projects in gas and power division. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieLearn how to make a delicious homemade pumpkin spice no bake pie that will add a touch of warmth and flavor to your life. Watch the video now! shortsvideo cookingshorts Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieAston Villa secures 12th consecutive home win with a 3-1 victory over Luton Town, maintaining their top-four challenge in the Premier League. Villa's dominance is evident as they score 20 goals in five home league games this season. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieLiverpool secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest with goals from Jota, Nunez, and Salah, bringing them closer to the top of the table. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieEngland captain Jos Buttler accepts their World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give their best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Read more ⮕