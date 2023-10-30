Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsSYDNEY, N.S. - Championship Sunday at the Atlantic University Sport men's and women's soccer championships saw the Cape Breton Capers play St. Francis Xavier in both league finals at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney.
Rebecca Lambke of the Cape Breton Capers, right, holds off Kyra Gunnell of the St. Francis Xavier X-Women during Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser
Ellie Lancaster of the Cape Breton Capers, middle, makes a diving save during Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser headtopics.com
Grace Hannaford of the Cape Breton Capers, right, carries the ball as she’s chased by Cheyenne Bower of the St. Francis Xavier X-Women during Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser
St. Francis Xavier X-Women goalkeeper Christina Gentile looks to the sky in celebration as her teammates celebrate behind her after the club captured the Atlantic University Sport women’s soccer championship at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser headtopics.com
Daniel Clarke (1) looks to the sky to admire his drop kick as Kyle Cordeiro stands right in front of him during Atlantic University Sport men’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser
Raine Lyn of the Cape Breton Capers, right, works his way past Luke Green of the St. Francis Xavier X-Men during Atlantic University Sport men’s soccer championship action at Ness Timmons Field in Sydney on Sunday. JEREMY FRASER/CAPE BRETON POST. - Jeremy Fraser headtopics.com