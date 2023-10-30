Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsMEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Red Bull boss Christian Horner hailed the return of the Daniel Ricciardo of old on Sunday as the Australian raced to AlphaTauri's best result of the season at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

The points for seventh place were the first that Ricciardo, winner of eight career grands prix, has scored in four starts since making a comeback with the Red Bull's sister team last July. They were also a strong statement after five races out with a broken hand and a contrast to Red Bull's Sergio Perez, the Mexican whose seat he may one day take and who retired after a first corner collision.

"You couldn't fail to be impressed by Daniel this weekend," Horner told Sky Sports television."His qualifying was outstanding yesterday and he showed his maturity and experience and pace in the race. "I think fighting a Mercedes in an AlphaTauri for their best result of the year was a great performance. Had it not been for the red flag he might have actually finished even further up." headtopics.com

"He can take a lot of confidence coming back from injury, he's had a rough time over the last couple of months having to sit on the sidelines but that's the Daniel we're used to seeing." Ricciardo had qualified fourth on Saturday at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez and told reporters that performance was no fluke."His confidence is coming up," said Horner of a driver who was at a low ebb after difficult stints at Renault and McLaren after leaving Red Bull at the end of 2018.

"Checo (Perez), we just need him to have a confidence-boosting result. He could have had it today but it wasn't to be but great to see Daniel looking like his old self."

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieGerman government and Siemens Energy continue talks over 15 billion euros in guarantees for the power equipment firm. Shares fell after discussions became public. Siemens Energy seeks guarantees for large industrial projects in gas and power division. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieIndia maintains unbeaten streak at 2023 World Cup with a 100-run victory against England. Rohit Sharma's captain's knock of 87 saves India from a below-par total. England suffers fifth defeat in six group matches, facing a premature exit. Mohammed Shami claims 4-22 as England is bundled out for 129. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieLearn how to make a delicious homemade pumpkin spice no bake pie that will add a touch of warmth and flavor to your life. Watch the video now! shortsvideo cookingshorts Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieAston Villa secures 12th consecutive home win with a 3-1 victory over Luton Town, maintaining their top-four challenge in the Premier League. Villa's dominance is evident as they score 20 goals in five home league games this season. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieLiverpool secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest with goals from Jota, Nunez, and Salah, bringing them closer to the top of the table. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieEngland captain Jos Buttler accepts their World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give their best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Read more ⮕