Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsEmma MacIntyre scored in the 88th minute as the Holland College Hurricanes edged the Kings College Blue Devils 1-0 to capture the Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association women's soccer championship at Mainland Commons on Sunday.

Both teams advance to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association championship tournament being held in Summerside, P.E.I., Nov. 8-11. Women's player of the year went to Holland College's Emily Lepine while Josh Oakes of St. Thomas claimed the men's honour.

Jonathon Vos of St. Thomas and John-Ryan Morrison of St. Thomas were the women's and men's coaches of the year, respectively. The women's All-Conference first team all-stars were Misha Koyari (HC), Caitlyn Steeves (STU), Irian Theoharopoulos (UKC), Simona Busillo (UKC), Morgan Gillis (MSVU), Emily Lepine (HC), Amanda Volcko (MSVU), Kaitlyn Oakey (MSVU), Rebekah Deveau (DAL AC), Reese Kelly (HC), Joce Splitgerber (UNBSJ) and Kaya Shearer (DAL AC). headtopics.com

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieGerman government and Siemens Energy continue talks over 15 billion euros in guarantees for the power equipment firm. Shares fell after discussions became public. Siemens Energy seeks guarantees for large industrial projects in gas and power division. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieIndia maintains unbeaten streak at 2023 World Cup with a 100-run victory against England. Rohit Sharma's captain's knock of 87 saves India from a below-par total. England suffers fifth defeat in six group matches, facing a premature exit. Mohammed Shami claims 4-22 as England is bundled out for 129. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieLearn how to make a delicious homemade pumpkin spice no bake pie that will add a touch of warmth and flavor to your life. Watch the video now! shortsvideo cookingshorts Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieAston Villa secures 12th consecutive home win with a 3-1 victory over Luton Town, maintaining their top-four challenge in the Premier League. Villa's dominance is evident as they score 20 goals in five home league games this season. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieLiverpool secure a comfortable 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest with goals from Jota, Nunez, and Salah, bringing them closer to the top of the table. Read more ⮕

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake PieEngland captain Jos Buttler accepts their World Cup title defence is over but wants the team to give their best in the remaining group matches to make the cut for the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan. Read more ⮕