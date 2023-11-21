Speculation on Approval of Bitcoin ETF Continues as Delays Expected

(Kitco News) - Speculation around the approval of a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been one of the primary drivers of the cryptocurrency market’s gains in 2023, especially after BlackRock filed its application with the Securities and Exchange Commission in June.

Last week, BTC bulls challenged resistance at $38,000, bolstered by rumors that the SEC would potentially approve all the applications currently on its docket, but Friday came and went without any approvals, much to the chagrin of crypto proponents. According to Martin Leinweber, digital asset product strategist at MarketVector Indexes, the delays were anticipated, and he doesn’t expect that any of the applications will be approved in 2023. But crypto traders won’t have to wait too long, he said, as the final day to rule on the ARK 21Shares application is January 10, 2024, and he is “not worried at all about the delays.” “I still think that's the main driver for crypto at the moment,” Leinweber sai





