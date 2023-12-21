Specialized unit within Global Affairs Canada lacks oversight and safeguards, report finds

A specialized unit within Global Affairs Canada, linked to the detention of Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, sends diplomats overseas to report on security matters without rigorous oversight, adequate training or safeguards to protect their sources in authoritarian countries. The report from the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency found instances where the activities of some Global Security Reporting Program officers strayed into covert collection of intelligence.

The report warned that the creation of a foreign intelligence entity within Global Affairs Canada or the allowance of mission creep by the GSRP into covert collection would run against the principles of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The Vienna Convention requires diplomats to respect the laws of countries where they are based





Calls for oversight of Canadian intelligence unit collecting security information on ChinaIntelligence experts argue that the unit within the department of Global Affairs that collects intelligence on security in countries such as China should have the same legislative oversight as Canada's other national security agencies. The Global Security Reporting Program, which was created after the 9/11 attacks, has been criticized as an amateurish attempt to create a mini-spy agency within the department. Former officials claim that diplomats from this program have endangered lives in dangerous parts of the world.

