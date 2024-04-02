Special Weather Statement Warns of Significant Snowfall in Waterloo Region and Guelph

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement that warns a storm could being significant snow to Waterloo Region, Guelph and the surrounding areas. The “early spring storm” is expected to arrive on Tuesday and last through Thursday, according to the statement. The agency says that a Colorado low is to blame for the storm which is expected to begin as rain before transitioning into snow on Wednesday.

The Oak Ridges Moraine and along the Niagara Escarpment northwest of the Greater Toronto Area are the most likely areas to see significant snowfall, according to Environment Canada. The statement warns that wind gusts up to 70 km/h are possible with communities along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay potentially seeing wind gusts of up to 80 km/

