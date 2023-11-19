Speaker Mike Johnson Faces Hard-Right Discontent, Risking Disarray Ahead

Speaker Mike Johnson is facing discontent from the hard-right faction of his party, which could lead to disarray within the party. The hard-right faction is unhappy with Johnson's moderate stance on certain issues and is pushing for more conservative policies. This discontent could potentially impact the party's unity and effectiveness in the upcoming elections.





Trump Ally Mike Johnson Elected House Speaker, Shifting GOP Further RightRepublicans installed little-known Trump ally Mike Johnson as US House speaker, cementing the party’s rightward shift and ending a messy three-week succession fight that paralyzed legislative work.

Folksy Champion of Christian Right Mike Johnson Is New GOP SpeakerHouse Speaker Mike Johnson introduced himself to the American public Wednesday by repeatedly invoking his evangelical Christian faith, signaling a political shift that will permeate debate on everything from abortion to the economy.

Republicans nominate Mike Johnson for House speaker after Emmer's withdrawal, desperate to end chaosWASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans chose Rep. Mike Johnson as their latest nominee for House speaker, hours after an earlier pick, Rep. Tom Emmer, abruptly withdrew in the face of opposition from Donald Trump and hardline GOP lawmakers.

Trump Ally Mike Johnson Becomes Latest GOP House Speaker NomineeHouse Republicans nominated Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana as their latest choice for speaker, selecting one of Donald Trump’s most outspoken allies in his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

