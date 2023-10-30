Sparking joy: Electrical company named Burnaby Business Hall of Fame's 2023 inductee

The Burnaby Board of Trade (BBOT) is pleased to announce that Houle Electric will be this year's inductee into the prestigious Burnaby Business Hall of Fame.

"I am so pleased to be able to welcome Houle Electric into the Burnaby Business Hall of Fame," says Paul Holden, president and CEO of the Burnaby Board of Trade. It all began in 1944 when Lionel Houle and his father opened an electrical store named Houle Electric, to serve the needs of the community of Port Alberni.

Today, Houle has become B.C.'s leading electrical contractor and systems integrator, trusted to deliver some of the province's most complex projects. From hospitals, universities, and shopping centres, to airports, shipping terminals, and sustainable power infrastructure, they're passionate about what they do and provide the experience, capabilities, and resources to deliver innovative solutions for any project.

This includes a long-standing history of supporting local charities and organizations like BC Children's Hospital Foundation, Greater Vancouver Food Bank, and Lower Mainland Christmas Bureau.