HEAD TOPICS

Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on Electricity

 / Source: BNNBloomberg

The inflation rate in Spain has reached its highest level since April due to rising electricity prices.

Spain, Inflation, Electricity, Prices

Source

BNNBloomberg

Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on ElectricityShekel Gains After 5-Week Selloff as Gaza War Enters New PhasePetroChina’s Profit Rises as Output Offsets Lower Oil PricesBank of China Profit Rises 3.

3% With Margins NarrowingKorea Bank Stocks Drop as President Yoon Says Borrowers Feel Like ‘Slaves’HSBC Hopes Results Please Ping An, Which Had Sought BreakupSwedish Economy Stagnates as Interest-Rate Hikes Weigh on OutputOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripSaudis May Pause Run of Price Hikes to Asia as Market SoftensIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsEmerging-Market Companies at Risk With $400 Billion of Debt DueArcelorMittal Drops as Kazakh...

Canada Headlines

Read more:BNNBloomberg »

Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on Electricity(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation accelerated for a fourth month, hitting the highest level since April and supporting calls to prolong government measures to... Read more ⮕

Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on ElectricityThe inflation rate in Spain has increased to its highest level since April due to rising electricity prices. Read more ⮕

Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on ElectricitySpanish inflation accelerated for a fourth month, hitting the highest level since April and supporting calls to prolong government measures to shield households from the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Read more ⮕

Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on ElectricityThe inflation rate in Spain has increased to its highest level since April due to rising electricity prices. Read more ⮕

Vodafone Close to Selling Stake in Spanish Business to ZegonaVodafone is in advanced talks to sell at least 50% stake in its Spanish business to Zegona Communications for over €5 billion. The deal is expected to be announced soon, but could still face delays or setbacks. Read more ⮕

Double-Digit Inflation Hits Halloween Candy Prices in the USUS shoppers are experiencing a second year of double-digit inflation in the candy aisle, with candy and gum prices up 13% compared to last October. Consumers are changing their buying habits and opting for value or store brands due to the high prices. Read more ⮕