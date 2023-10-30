Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on ElectricityEuropean Gas Prices Jump After Egypt Says Imports StoppedHSBC Announces $3 Billion Share Buyback After Missing EstimatesOil Drops After Israel Launches Ground Offensive of Gaza StripIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsCitadel’s Griffin Flies Asia-Based Staff to Tokyo Disney ResortDubai’s RTA Seeks About $300 Million From Taxi IPOGIC and Petronas to Invest in Green Ammonia Project in IndiaEx-Carlyle...

Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on Electricity(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation accelerated for a fourth month, hitting the highest level since April and supporting calls to prolong government measures to... Read more ⮕

Vodafone Close to Selling Stake in Spanish Business to ZegonaVodafone is in advanced talks to sell at least 50% stake in its Spanish business to Zegona Communications for over €5 billion. The deal is expected to be announced soon, but could still face delays or setbacks. Read more ⮕

US Inflation Rises as Consumer Spending Picks UpUS underlying inflation and consumer spending increased in the third quarter, potentially leading to another interest-rate hike. Meanwhile, consumer price growth in Tokyo and employment decline in the UK were also observed. Israel's central bank reduced growth estimates due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas. Read more ⮕

Double-Digit Inflation Hits U.S. Candy Aisle for Second YearCandy and gum prices in the U.S. have increased by an average of 13% this month compared to last October, more than double the increase in all grocery prices. The rising prices are causing consumers to change their buying habits and opt for value or store brands. The main reason for the price increase is the weather, with cocoa prices trading at 44-year highs due to limited production caused by heavy rains and ongoing El Nino conditions. Read more ⮕

Swiss National Bank Considers Tightening Monetary Policy Amid Inflation ConcernsThe Swiss National Bank may need to tighten its monetary policy further depending on how inflation develops in the country, according to Vice-Chairman Martin Schlegel. Despite inflation easing to 1.6% in August, Schlegel stated that further tightening may be necessary. Economists, however, believe that the SNB has already completed interest rate hikes. The Swiss franc has reached its strongest level against the euro since 2015, which poses challenges for export companies in economically uncertain times. Read more ⮕

