Spanish Inflation Quickens to Highest Since April on Electricity

(Bloomberg) -- Spanish inflation accelerated for a fourth month, hitting the highest level since April and supporting calls to prolong government measures to shield households from the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.How This Israel-Hamas Conflict Is Like Nothing That’s Happened Before

Monday’s numbers could ratchet up pressure on Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who must decide by year-end whether to extend a series of tax cuts and subsidies — notably on public transport — that were put in place to ease the inflation shock on Spaniards.

Things are a little clearer on the interest-rate front. The ECB last week left borrowing costs unchanged for the first time in more than a year following an unprecedented tightening campaign. Officials have indicated that rates must stay high for some time. headtopics.com

Israeli troops clashed with Hamas for the first time since the ground offensive began in an ambush from its network of tunnels in northern Gaza.The co-anchors of the "Saturday Night Live" news segment scorched Trump and his family amid the former president's legal battles.Michael Cohen once said he’d take a bullet for Donald Trump.

Communications in Gaza were unavailable Saturday amid an Israeli bombardment, prompting Elon Musk to offer SpaceX's satellite internet service to aid groups.Scott Olson/Getty ImagesThough Donald Trump often makes fun of Joe Biden for his old age, Trump himself apparently forgot where he was at during a speech in Sioux City, Iowa, Sunday, greeting the crowd with, “Hello to a place where we’ve done very well, Sioux Falls. Thank you very much. headtopics.com

A Russian soldier told his mother about the "slaughter" of 1,000 of his comrades in a call intercepted by Ukraine.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Ukraine's ambassadors to Greece and Denmark, as well as Ukraine's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, according to the relevant decrees published on Oct. 27.

Vodafone Close to Selling Stake in Spanish Business to ZegonaVodafone is in advanced talks to sell at least 50% stake in its Spanish business to Zegona Communications for over €5 billion. The deal is expected to be announced soon, but could still face delays or setbacks. Read more ⮕

Swiss National Bank Considers Tightening Monetary Policy Amid Inflation ConcernsThe Swiss National Bank may need to tighten its monetary policy further depending on how inflation develops in the country, according to Vice-Chairman Martin Schlegel. Despite inflation easing to 1.6% in August, Schlegel stated that further tightening may be necessary. Economists, however, believe that the SNB has already completed interest rate hikes. The Swiss franc has reached its strongest level against the euro since 2015, which poses challenges for export companies in economically uncertain times. Read more ⮕

Double-Digit Inflation Hits U.S. Candy Aisle for Second YearCandy and gum prices in the U.S. have increased by an average of 13% this month compared to last October, more than double the increase in all grocery prices. The rising prices are causing consumers to change their buying habits and opt for value or store brands. The main reason for the price increase is the weather, with cocoa prices trading at 44-year highs due to limited production caused by heavy rains and ongoing El Nino conditions. Read more ⮕

Conor McGregor Submits First Testing Sample Since 2021, Targets Return in AprilConor McGregor has submitted his first testing sample since 2021 and is aiming to make a return to the octagon in April. LeBron James and Nate Diaz are among those unhappy with the Fury-Ngannou decision. Alessandro Costa will replace Matt Schnell against Steve Erceg at UFC 295. Tom Aspinall reveals UFC's original plans ahead of a potential Jon Jones retirement. Trio of prelims added to Bellator 301, including Cody Law-Jefferson Pontes. Derek Brunson explains his UFC departure. Cedric Doumbe addresses domestic abuse allegations. Moris Boleyan remains unbeaten after guillotining Baatarchuluun Gantogtokh at ONE Friday Fights 37. Halil Amir to face Ahmed Mujtaba at One on Prime Video 16. Read more ⮕

Double-Digit Inflation Hits Halloween Candy Prices in the USUS shoppers are experiencing a second year of double-digit inflation in the candy aisle, with candy and gum prices up 13% compared to last October. Consumers are changing their buying habits and opting for value or store brands due to the high prices. Read more ⮕

Europe’s Bond Bulls Pin Hopes on a Sharp Inflation SlowdownInvestors in Europe's bond market are hoping for a significant slowdown in inflation. Read more ⮕