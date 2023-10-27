Spain's report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands

The survey was part of a damning report by the office of Spain's ombudsman, or "defensor del pueblo," following an 18-month independent investigation of 487 cases involving alleged victims who spoke with the ombudsman's team.

Included in the report were findings from a survey based on 8,000 valid phone and online responses. The poll said 1.13% of the Spanish adults questioned said they were abused as children by either priests or lay members of the church, including teachers at religious schools. Of those, 0.6% identified their abusers as clergy members.

The ombudsman's investigation represents Spain's first official probe of the child sex abuse problem that has undermined the Catholic Church around the world, and the estimate from the survey is the first time such a high number of possible victims was identified in the country. headtopics.com

An investigative commission in France, which has a population of nearly 68 million compared to Spain's 47.6 million, estimated based on surveys two years ago that some 330,000 minors had been abused by church personnel over 70 years.

The government was forced to act after Spanish newspaper El Pais published abuse allegations involving more than 1,200 victims, provoking public outrage."Today we are a little better as a country, " Sanchez said Friday from Brussels. "Because a reality has been made known that everyone has known for many years, but which no one spoke of."Spain's Stolen Childhood abuse survivors' group collaborated with the ombudsman's office on the report. headtopics.com

