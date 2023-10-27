Spain’s report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands

Ombudsman Angel Gabilondo, right, delivers a report on the country's first independent probe into the abuse of minors within the Catholic Church to President of the Congress Francina Armengol, left, at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, on Oct. 27.Spain’s first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or other people connected to the Catholic Church in the country included a survey that indicated that the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands.

Ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo criticized the church’s response to sex abuse scandals, saying it had often been to minimize if not deny the problem. He presented the nearly 800-page report to the speaker of the Spanish parliament’s lower house Friday and then to reporters.

He acknowledged that the church had taken steps to address both abuse by priests and efforts to cover up the scandal, but said they were not enough. Given that Spain’s adult population stands close to 39 million, that would mean some 440,000 minors could have been sexually abused by Roman Catholic priests, members of a religious order and lay members of the church in recent decades. headtopics.com

The ombudsman’s investigation represents Spain’s first official probe of the child sex abuse problem that has undermined the Catholic Church around the world, and the estimate from the survey is the first time such a high number of possible victims was identified in the country.

Ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo did not extrapolate the survey findings into a count of possible victims but said the percentages were in line with similar reports in other European countries. The report calls for a public event to recognize victims, the creation of a state fund to pay compensation and for the Catholic Church to provide a way to help victims in the recovery process and introduce reforms to prevent abuse and compensate victims. headtopics.com

