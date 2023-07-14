SpaceX's Starship spacecraft explodes during test flight

SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft explodes during an uncrewed test flight. The rocket's Super Heavy first stage booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after detaching from the core Starship stage.





🏆 5. globeandmail » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FAA completes safety review of SpaceX Starship-Super Heavy licenseExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

SpaceX Eyes Next Starship Rocket Launch as Soon as Mid-NovemberSpaceX said it could launch the second flight test of its Starship rocket as soon as mid-November, pending reviews by US regulators.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

SpaceX Starship Is Step Closer to Launch After FAA Safety ReviewSpaceX’s Starship rocket is one step closer to obtaining a license for a second launch after the US Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it has completed a safety review.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

SpaceX Says It’s ‘Hard to Say’ When Starship Will Be Moon-ReadyA SpaceX executive said it’s “hard to say” when the company’s new Starship vehicle will be ready as a lunar lander for NASA, arguing that more testing is needed that is being held up by regulation.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

SpaceX Starship Faces US Review in Step to Resuming LaunchesThe US Fish and Wildlife Service initiated a formal review of the upgrades SpaceX has made to its Starship launch system, one of the final regulatory steps before flights can resume following its explosive April debut.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

SpaceX's Starship Rocket Explodes During Test FlightSpaceX launched its mega rocket Starship but lost both the booster and the spacecraft in a pair of explosions minutes into Saturday's test flight.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »