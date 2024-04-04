SpaceX Applies for Internet Service Provider Permit in Indonesia

Elon Musk's SpaceX has applied to Indonesia 's government for an internet service provider permit for its Starlink satellite unit. This is a sign of Starlink 's expansion in Southeast Asia after Malaysia issued it a license last year.

Indonesia's communications minister stated the importance of fair business and a level-playing field. Starlink will have a trial in Indonesia's new capital in 2024. SpaceX's Starlink is dominant in the satellite internet sphere.

Spacex Starlink Internet Service Provider Permit Expansion Southeast Asia Trial Indonesia

