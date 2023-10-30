Southwest says US may impose fine related to 2022 holiday cancellations

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines said on Monday the U.S. transportation regulator may impose a fine related to the wide-scale operational disruptions the carrier faced between December 21 and 29 last year.

Southwest canceled 16,700 flights impacting more than 2 million passengers during the period after its crew scheduling software failed to handle staffing changes. A probe by the Department of Transportation found the airline failed to provide "adequate customer service assistance, prompt flight status notifications, and proper and prompt refunds."

The department notified Southwest on Oct. 27 that the assessment of a civil penalty for its December flight upheaval was warranted, the carrier revealed in a securities filing on Monday. The airline intends to engage with the department to resolve the matter, which may involve a civil penalty.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is paying tribute to Matthew Perry, who died Saturday at 54 after an apparent drowning. Trudeau honored the Friends actor on X (formerly Twitter), calling his death "shocking and saddening. headtopics.com

'Things were way tougher': Charlie Munger shares blunt message with whiners worrying about 'hardship' — plus 3 stocks Warren Buffett's right-hand man uses to supercharge his financesOttawa wants to pay class action lawyers roughly half the amount they're requesting in legal fees for a multi-billion dollar First Nations child welfare compensation case — the largest settlement agreement in Canadian history.

Half a million dollars might sound like a lot of money, but if you’re approaching retirement, is it enough? If you have $500,000 in a pre-tax IRA and expect $2,000 per month from Social Security, you may have enough money to retire at age 67. A half million dollars is a relatively modest nest egg, The post I Have $500k in an IRA and Will Receive $2,000 Monthly From Social Security. Can I Retire at 67? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset. headtopics.com