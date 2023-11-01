Southern Alberta Institute of Technology pauses intake for Broadcast News program

courses for a variety of reasons, including to revamp the program and student and instructor shortages.NAIT — the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology — offers a two-year Radio and Television diploma program.In an email, NAIT’s media relations officer, Nicole Graham, said the school “consistently monitors the media landscape and works with our advisory board, which includes members of industry, to make sure course content will prepare students for meaningful employment opportunities.

“Students in the radio and television program learn the fundamental knowledge and technical skills of content creation that can be applied in various professional settings including traditional broadcast media, online media, and corporate and non-profit branding, marketing and communications.”Mount Royal University offers a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism & Digital Media.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBALCALGARY: Warm weather headed to southern Alberta, but cold winter not far offThe recent blast of wintry weather in southern Alberta is a gentle reminder of what could come, as a cooling trend is set to settle in the next few weeks.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: Calgary memorial features more than 3.5K crosses to remember southern Alberta's fallen soldiersThousands of white crosses are set up along Memorial Drive just west of the Centre Street Bridge, each bearing the name of a fallen soldier from southern Alberta.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

GLOBALCALGARY: Alberta legislature resumes with throne speech | Watch News Videos OnlinePromises of a referendum on tax hikes and thinly veiled threats to Ottawa: the Alberta legislature is back in session and Premier Danielle Smith says she's got a long list of things to accomplish. Morgan Black has more on this speech from the throne.

Source: GlobalCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: Alberta puts more pressure on Ottawa to pause carbon pricing on home heatingAlberta's governing UCP and opposition NDP don't agree often, but both parties put forth similar motions Tuesday to urge Ottawa to announce more measures to expand energy affordability across the country.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕

CTVNEWSVI: CTV News VI | Video - Must Watch and Your Island NewsStay updated with the latest news and must-watch videos from CTV News VI. Get all the important news and updates from Vancouver Island.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more ⮕

CTVCALGARY: CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30.

Source: CTVCalgary | Read more ⮕