South Korean workers at NextStar EV battery factory eligible to work in Canada under free trade agreement

Hundreds of South Koreans expected to work at the NextStar EV battery factory in Windsor, Ont., are legally eligible to work in Canada under a 2015 free trade agreement negotiated and implemented by Stephen Harper's former Conservative government. Concerns were raised about foreign workers coming to Canada when a social media post by Windsor Police suggested up to 1,600 South Koreans would require accommodations during their employment at the facility.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre responded to the news by demanding a "full inquiry into how many of these taxpayer-funded jobs are going to temporary foreign workers," saying the $15 billion in federal support for the facility should only fund jobs for Canadians





