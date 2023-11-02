South Korea, U.S. mark alliance with rap song, fashion and beer

While no South Korean government has ever seriously questioned the alliance, and public support is solid if not overwhelming, former U.S. President Donald Trump caused consternation with a suggestion that U.S. forces could pull out.
The government's information campaign for the anniversary features a video, broadcast on social media and in cinemas, that includes a clip of that sing-song, along with images of the two countries' flags and the rap song.
The information campaign is intended to"heighten the public's understanding of the South Korea-US alliance", the culture ministry told Reuters. Russia's foreign and defence ministers have both visited North Korea in recent months and its leader, Kim Jong Il, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September in Russia.
U.S. forces, meanwhile, have held a series of military exercises in the region including one last month with South Korea and Japanese forces featuring a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕