South Korea Oct exports set to expand for first time in 13 months: Reuters poll

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's exports likely snapped a year-long downturn and swung to growth in October on solid demand in the United States and rising shipments of chips though soft shipments to China dragged, a Reuters survey showed on Monday.

South Korea - a bellwether for global trade - is the first major exporting economy to report monthly trade figures, providing clues on the health of worldwide demand. Outbound shipments from Asia's fourth-biggest economy are expected in October to have risen 5.5% from the same month the year before, swinging from September's 4.4% loss, the median estimate of 12 economists showed.The growth in October was likely led by robust shipments to the United States and fuelled by a recovery in semiconductor exports, while base effects also provided support after a year-long downturn, economists said.

In the first 20 days this month, South Korea exported goods worth 4.6% more than the year before. U.S.-bound exports jumped 12.7%, while those to China were down 6.1%. "The trend of exports growth may continue on base effects, but the degree of recovery is expected to be weak," said Park Sang-hyun, an economist at HI Investment Securities. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, amid higher oil prices, imports likely dropped 4.3% in October from a year earlier versus a slump of 16.5% in September, marking the mildest decline in eight months, the survey also showed. That would bring the trade balance to a deficit in October, after four consecutive months in surplus. The median forecast in the survey tipped a deficit of $2 billion, a sharp turnaround from a surplus of $3.7 billion in September.

South Korea is scheduled to report monthly trade figures for October on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at 9 a.m. (0000 GMT).

Jorge Masvidal hints at a boxing return in early 2024. Conor McGregor plans to attend Fury-Ngannou and shares his thoughts on the matchup. Jon Jones apologizes to fans and Stipe Miocic after withdrawing from UFC 295. Tom Aspinall reveals UFC's original plans ahead of a potential Jon Jones retirement. ATT coach expects no changes with new UFC anti-doping policy. Trio of prelims added to Bellator 301, including Cody Law-Jefferson Pontes. Derek Brunson explains his departure from the UFC. Cedric Doumbe addresses domestic abuse allegations against Fernand Lopez. Moris Boleyan remains undefeated as he guillotines Baatarchuluun Gantogtokh at ONE Friday Fights 37. Halil Amir to face Ahmed Mujtaba at One on Prime Video 16.

