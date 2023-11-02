South Africa Weighs Tapping Foreign Reserve Gains to Close Funding Gap

Says He Wasn’t Involved in Financial StatementsBoeing Says Its Services Division Was Hit by CyberattackGhana Eyes Climate Finance as Dam Spillage Hits 40,000 PeopleOil Advances With Broader Markets on Fed Interest-Rate SignalDimon Urges Texas to Keep Pro-Business Stance Amid Anti-ESG LawsAustralia Signals Stepped Up Energy Overhaul Amid US SplurgeIsrael Latest: Hamas Says Some Foreigners Can Leave GazaMacklem Says Neutral Rate Likely Drifting Higher in CanadaChina Railway to Negotiate...

South Africa plans tax measures to boost revenue, debt seen rising

South Africa Will Borrow More, Spends Less to Tackle Revenue Shortfall
South Africa's National Treasury said it will ramp up borrowing, trim spending and raise taxes to compensate for a revenue shortfall, spiraling debt-servicing costs and a higher state wage bill.

Transnet Starts South Africa Rail Reform With Key Unit Formed
South African state-owned freight company Transnet SOC Ltd. established a unit that will manage and operate its rail network, a key step in reviving the utility's performance and opening up the market to private investors.

Debt-ridden retailer Casino Q3 sales down 5.3% as France weighs

Spain Weighs Taking Telefonica Stake to Counter Saudi Holding
The Spanish government is considering buying a stake in Telefonica SA following Saudi Telecom Co.'s plan to become the Spanish telecommunications carrier's largest shareholder.

AB InBev earnings climb but Bud Light backlash still weighs on North American sales
Anheuser-Busch Inbev said Tuesday that revenue growth in most of its global regions was offset by a drop in North American sales, in a sign of continuing...

