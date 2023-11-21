South Africa to Close Israel's Embassy, Weather Alerts Issued, Airline Accessibility Concerns, Rare Wildlife Encounter, North Korea's Satellite Launch, Novo Nordisk's Drug Rationing

South African lawmakers vote in favour of closing Israel's embassy and cutting diplomatic ties. Environment Canada issues weather alerts across provinces. A former Paralympian and president of BC Adaptive Snow Sports is urging all airlines to do more for passengers with disabilities after she had a 'humiliating' experience boarding a WestJet flight last weekend. A Nanaimo woman says she is shocked after she captured video of a rare wildlife encounter involving a sea lion and an octopus.

North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night. Novo Nordisk will ration starter kits of Ozempic in Europe and reduce supplies of another diabetes drug, Victoza, to prioritize producing Ozempic, which has seen a surge in demand from people using it to lose weight





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea's spy agency: North Korea shipped more than a million artillery shells to RussiaSouth Korea's top spy agency believes North Korea sent more than a million artillery shells to Russia since August to help fuel Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, according to a lawmaker who attended a closed-door briefing Wednesday with intelligence officials.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Blinken visits South Korea as North Korea, Russia deepen tiesExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Blinken visits South Korea as North Korea, Russia deepen tiesThe visit is part of Blinken’s broader Asia trip that has included meetings with G7 counterparts and talks with Japanese officials in Tokyo, as well as a later stop in India

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

US, South Korea Chide North Korea for Providing Arms to RussiaThe US and South Korea condemned North Korea for providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine in an undertaking that Seoul has said could include the shipment of more than 1 million rounds of artillery shells.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

South Korea, U.S. and Japan condemn North Korea’s alleged supply of munitions to RussiaThe Seoul-Washington-Tokyo statement says the countries are monitoring for any materials that Russia provides to North Korea in support of the North’s military objectives

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

North Korea says Israel bombed Gaza hospital, calls US 'accomplice'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »