Soo Greyhounds Secure Crucial Win Before Christmas Break

It was among the most important games of the season. With the Ontario Hockey League’s Christmas break just days away, the Soo Greyhounds rode a strong third period to a crucial win leading into the final weekend prior to the Ontario Hockey League’s Christmas break. The Greyhounds capitalized on a four-minute stretch in the third period that saw them turn a tie game into a lead and an eventual 6-3 victory over the Kitchener Rangers at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

After scoring a goal on the power play late in the second period to send the game into the third tied at three, the Greyhounds proceeded to score three times in a 4:07 stretch to take the lead for good and pick up a win over the conference-leading Rangers. Veteran forward Julian Fantino called the Greyhounds “dominant” during the stretch, which was started by a goal from the 19-year-old. Coach John Dean called the stretch “huge.” Dean called the current Greyhounds team “the most mature and most intelligent” group he’s had as a coac





SooToday » / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soo Greyhounds Hold on for Win Despite Second Half StrugglesThe Soo Greyhounds had a strong start in their Ontario Hockey League game against the Sudbury Wolves, taking a 5-0 lead in the first 28 minutes. However, they struggled in the second half of the game, allowing the Wolves to score four times. Despite the setback, the Greyhounds managed to hold on for a 7-4 victory. Coach John Dean expressed disappointment in the team's performance in the second half of the game.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Greyhounds suffer overtime loss due to critical mistakesThe Greyhounds suffered a 5-4 overtime loss against the North Bay Battalion due to mismanaging the puck and critical mistakes. The winning goal was criticized by Greyhounds coach John Dean, while North Bay coach Ryan Oulahen praised it as a big body play.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Rogers Sugar Strike Threatens Christmas Supplies for Local BakeriesLocal bakeries in Calgary are being affected by the two-month-old Rogers Sugar strike, causing a shortage of sugar supplies during the busiest time of the year. The strike is also impacting some grocery stores and leading to price increases. The owner of Sucre Patisserie & Cafe expressed concerns about the strike jeopardizing the availability of key ingredients for their popular French pastries, especially during the Christmas season.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Sustainable and Affordable Gift-Giving Strategies for Christmas“Gifting In America Has Become Insane”: Woman Shares Her New Gift Strategy For Christmas christmas occasions

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Christmas Tree Shortage Expected This SeasonFull-grown Christmas trees are difficult to source at a competitive price this season, in part because of heat events and drought in the Pacific Northwest. Tree farmers are facing a shortage due to the loss of seedlings and adult trees. Customers are finding it harder to find the perfect tree.

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »

Newfoundland Christmas Parade Cancelled Over 'Firearms Situation' in St. John'sThe annual Christmas parade in St. John's, Newfoundland has been cancelled due to a 'firearms situation'.

Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »