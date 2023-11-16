Soo Greyhounds Hold on for Win Despite Second Half Struggles

The Soo Greyhounds had a strong start in their Ontario Hockey League game against the Sudbury Wolves , taking a 5-0 lead in the first 28 minutes. However, they struggled in the second half of the game, allowing the Wolves to score four times. Despite the setback, the Greyhounds managed to hold on for a 7-4 victory. Coach John Dean expressed disappointment in the team's performance in the second half of the game.





