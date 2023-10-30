Son of Canadian presumed hostage in Gaza: ‘Military actions don’t solve anything’

he fears Israel’s escalating offensive could end all chance of bringing his mother safely home.His mother, Vivian Silver, is one of an estimated 229 hostages taken by Hamas during its bloody Oct. 7 rampage in Israel.

Zeigen says his mother’s phone was geolocated in Gaza but said he isn’t sure about her condition or exact whereabouts. “I don’t know how much power Canada has, but it seems like they’re very much invested in doing everything they can,” he said.

Zeigen says Silver raised him to believe that peace is the only way to solve the decades of conflict in the Middle East, and he fears hostages will be put in more danger if the ground invasion proceeds. headtopics.com

Over the weekend, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Hamas had to be forced to the negotiating table, but Zeigen said that’ amounts to “vengeance,” and he wants the world to pressure his country to change course.Zeigen noted Hamas “took the prisoners as leverage, and if they lose that leverage, then they don’t have use for them anymore.”

He noted that his perspective has prompted backlash inside Israel, which he chalks up to people rejecting projects his mother helped run that call for a fundamental shift in how Israelis relate to Palestinians. headtopics.com

But in Montreal, a rally brought hundreds onto the streets demanding Hamas be pressured into freeing the hostages. The United Nations says thousands of people have broken into aid warehouses in Gaza to take flour and basic hygiene products, a sign of growing desperation.

