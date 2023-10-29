Son of Canadian presumed hostage in Gaza: 'Military actions don't solve anything'

"My basic belief is that the military actions don't solve anything," said Yonatan Zeigen.

The two shifted their conversations to text messages to allow her to stay silent, and someone broke into Silver's home. They said they loved one another before the messages stopped coming. Zeigen also says he's been in contact with officials from the Canadian government about securing his mother's release.

Tanks and infantry pushed into Gaza over the weekend as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of a "second stage" in the war. Increased bombardments have cut off most telecommunications access for the territory's 2.3 million residents, though these are starting to be restored. headtopics.com

"That can also be the first step in the road to an alternative reality … if we are able to negotiate and to make deals about the captives." "The attack on Oct. 7, it was vicious (and) really brutal. But it happened in a certain context of this region of years and years of dehumanizing people from both sides," Zeigen said.

On Saturday, desperate family members met with Netanyahu and expressed support for exchanging hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Hamas' top leader in Gaza, Yehia Sinwar, said Palestinian fighters "are ready immediately'' to release all hostages if Israel releases all of the thousands of Palestinians held in its prisons. headtopics.com

