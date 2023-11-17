Son of Canadian-Israeli woman killed in Hamas attack speaks about her cause

Yonatan Zeigen, son of Canadian-Israeli woman Rochelle Silver who was killed in a Hamas attack, says coping with her loss has been easier knowing how strongly her cause resonated with people. Silver, who had left her home in Winnipeg more than 50 years ago to live in Israel and work on peace initiatives, was initially believed to be one of the captives but her remains were located and identified weeks later.

Zeigen expressed that his mother's values and way of thinking resonated with many people

