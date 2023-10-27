'Some of these files are getting long in the tooth': St. John's man facing second-degree murder charge has case put over for two weeks

SaltWire's Atlantic regional weather forecast for October 27, 2023 | SaltWireST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A St. John’s man accused of second-degree murder in the 2022 death of 22-year-old Seamus Secord made an appearance in St. John’s provincial court on Friday, Oct. 27.

Edwards told the court after he had time to review the file, he expects to set dates for a preliminary inquiry on the charges.Edwards is the third lawyer Belbin has had on the charges, which has led to delays in the case, as pointed out by crown prosecutor Paul Thistle.

He said the Crown is eager to move forward and set dates for the preliminary inquiry but does understand Edwards has a lot of disclosure to go through, including over 1,000 pages on the murder charge alone. headtopics.com

He was arrested earlier this year in relation to the alleged murder, which happened on Feb. 7 in the area of Mayor Avenue and Newtown Road in St. John’s. The man, Seamus Secord, had serious, life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Both Belbin and Barnes are two of several people charged with a series of offences in connection with an alleged criminal network in the St. John's area.

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

ATLANTIC ECONOMIC COUNCIL: Another challenging year for Atlantic Canada’s economy in 2024Explore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Conservatives challenging Nasdaq board diversity rule appeal to full 5th CircuitExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

The Bomadils nominated for three Canadian Folk Music AwardsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Cobequid Wildlife Rehab Centre helping injured critters return homeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

July cyber-attack continues to delay tax bills for Kings County, N.S., property ownersExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Amherst man, 22, man facing charges after Springhill stabbing that sent victim to Halifax hospitalExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕