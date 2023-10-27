SOL climbs above its July high but do the bulls need to rest and recharge?

A set of Fibonacci retracement levels (pale yellow) was plotted based on SOL’s rally from $12.8 to $32.13 that occurred in June and July, and they showed that a move past $40 was possible.Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion.as prices sailed to levels not seen since November 2022.
The $37-$39 zone was particularly important because it was the region where SOL faced resistance in September and November 2022. Therefore, a large amount of sell orders could be present up to $40, making bullish progress strenuous.
The On-Balance Volume (OBV) was in an uptrend and the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) was above +0.05 to show significant capital inflow. Together they signaled bullish pressure on the daily chart. The market structure was also firmly bullish, and the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) was above 70 to indicate intense upward momentum.Hyblock data showed that a notable amount of short positions could be liquidated if SOL continued to register gains. Notably, the $32.4 and $34. headtopics.com
However, the Cumulative Liq Levels Delta was not a large figure. This meant that the market needed time to develop a significant amount of liquidity in a certain region as traders struggled to figure out SOL’s next move. This pool of liquidity could then be tagged before a reversal — but the direction of such a move was unclear so far.The Open Interest (OI) chart was flat over the past four days. The price of SOL also lacked a short-term trend, so this was not wholly surprising.