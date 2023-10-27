SOL climbs above its July high but do the bulls need to rest and recharge?

A set of Fibonacci retracement levels (pale yellow) was plotted based on SOL’s rally from $12.8 to $32.13 that occurred in June and July, and they showed that a move past $40 was possible.Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion.as prices sailed to levels not seen since November 2022.

The $37-$39 zone was particularly important because it was the region where SOL faced resistance in September and November 2022. Therefore, a large amount of sell orders could be present up to $40, making bullish progress strenuous.

The On-Balance Volume (OBV) was in an uptrend and the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) was above +0.05 to show significant capital inflow. Together they signaled bullish pressure on the daily chart. The market structure was also firmly bullish, and the Relative Strenght Index (RSI) was above 70 to indicate intense upward momentum.Hyblock data showed that a notable amount of short positions could be liquidated if SOL continued to register gains. Notably, the $32.4 and $34. headtopics.com

However, the Cumulative Liq Levels Delta was not a large figure. This meant that the market needed time to develop a significant amount of liquidity in a certain region as traders struggled to figure out SOL’s next move. This pool of liquidity could then be tagged before a reversal — but the direction of such a move was unclear so far.The Open Interest (OI) chart was flat over the past four days. The price of SOL also lacked a short-term trend, so this was not wholly surprising.

Read more:

CryptoAmb »

Crypto AUM up 6.74% in October, the first monthly increase since JulyOctober was positive for the crypto ecosystem as the total AUM for digital asset products increased by 6.74% to $31.7 billion, the first monthly increase since July. Read more ⮕

25 Best Things to Do in Calgary This NovemberThis month, watch a professional tennis tournament, learn how to make ice cream, check out a new noodle festival and more. Read more ⮕

Here's when Santa Claus will visit Ottawa for parades in NovemberThe Ottawa Professional Firefighters Association has announced the dates for the Help Santa Toy Parade in downtown Ottawa and the Santa's Parade of Lights in Orléans. Read more ⮕

N.S. to spend $5 million on repairs to trails damaged by July floodingExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

DC pandas will be returning to China in mid-November, weeks earlier than expectedThe National Zoo's three celebrity giant pandas will be heading home a little earlier than expected. Zoo officials told The Associated Press on Thursday that adult bears Mei Xiang and Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji will be returning to China sometime in mid-November. Read more ⮕

Download the November 2023 edition of Report on Business magazineRead the full issue, exclusively for subscribers Read more ⮕