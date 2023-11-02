SoftBank’s Pioneering Bond-Type Stock Rises on Trading Debut

The company will probably do more of this type of financing in future, President Junichi Miyagawa told reporters at a bell-ringing ceremony at the exchange. Japanese are seeking ways to build wealth as inflation has jumped to near the highest in more than 40 years, meaning that just parking assets in cash and deposits is no longer enough. The SoftBank securities can be bought and sold anytime on the exchange, and they’re also tax exempt under the new NISA savings accounts.

Individual investors bought ¥110 billion of shares at the offering last month, while institutions including central public agencies and regional lenders purchased ¥10 billion, according to the joint lead managers.Delta lays off some corporate workers to cut costs

The stock market is approaching a 'once-in-a-generation' buying opportunity as profits are about to take off almost everywhere, investment firm saysBank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS) stock could be a major bargain in the banking scene right now. The post Canadian Bank Stocks Look Severely Undervalued: Here’s 1 With a 7.6% Yield appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Down 28% from all-time highs, TD Bank stock offers shareholders a tasty dividend yield of 5%.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' Many people renewing their mortgage or on variable rates are feeling a sharp pain in their wallets right now due to higher interest rates and inflation.Paula Gioino, a 40-year-old mother of three, started working as a microbiologist at the University of Saskatchewan, bringing her family income to $60,000 from $30,000 a year, just before the Bank of Canada began rapidly raising interest rates last year to lower inflation.

