aims to set the Graceland record straight with a sometimes dreamy but mostly harrowing tour inside the private details of a hugely public marriage.

When Coppola’s film opens, Priscilla Beaulieu (Cailee Spaeny) is just a 14-year-old girl bored of life on a West German military base in 1956, where her stepfather is stationed. Soon, though, she’s spotted by a friend of Elvis Presley, and asked to attend a party in nearby Bad Nauheim, where the singer is renting a home during his military service.

From a yawning historical distance, the intentions of Elvis when it came to Priscilla could charitably be read as pure-hearted. Yet how could they possibly be seen today as anything but inexcusably predatory given the massive age gap between an adult superstar – truly, the most famous man on Earth at that point – and a child? “She’s so young,” the girlfriend of one of Elvis’s hangers-on whispers at one point. headtopics.com

In bringing this particular side of the Presley marriage to light, though, Coppola faces more challenges than the unco-operation of the musician’s estate (which explains the lack of any original Elvis music here; some covers and anachronistic tracks instead fill the soundtrack).

Yet the filmmaker meets and rises above her financial challenges with visual wit and narrative verve at every opportunity. The relative smallness of this film’s Graceland, for instance, underlines the gilded-cage aspect of Priscilla’s early life – the character is, like Coppola’s version of Marie Antoinette, just another young girl trapped inside a castle that others might kill to be imprisoned by. headtopics.com

