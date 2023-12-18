We are looking for a Social Worker – BSW with a focus on infant & child development for a full-time permanent position in our Wawa, Ontario office (travel throughout Northeastern Ontario will be required). This is a blended Social Worker, and Infant & Child Development Consultant position supporting the diverse needs of Wawa and surrounding areas.

We are seeking a creative, resourceful, and highly motivated professional to work with the children & family and THRIVE team members to provide developmentally appropriate, family-centred intervention that will support optimal development and enhance parent’s confidence and capacity to support their child’s developmental needs to encourage healthy development and healthy living. Additionally, social work services and case management will be provided to children, youth, and their families. This includes responding to inquiries, completing referrals, providing information on internal and external services, supporting with a new or existing diagnosis, and advocating for families at system levels





