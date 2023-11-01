Soccer-West Ham knock Arsenal out of League Cup in last-16 with 3-1 victory

Martin Odegaard pulled one back in the 96th minute, but it was too little too late as Arsenal bowed out in the fourth round. Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-times winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez's goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds.

Chelsea defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0, Everton knocked out Burnley 3-0 and Fulham beat Championship side Ipswich Town 3-1. Newcastle were playing at struggling Manchester United in the late game in a rematch of last season's final when United lifted the trophy with a 2-0 win over the Magpies at Wembley.

