Sobeys CEO says grocery code of conduct won't raise food prices

Empire Co. Ltd. chief executive Michael Medline said there's no evidence that a grocery code of conduct would raise food prices for Canadians. The president and CEO of Sobeys' parent company made the comment at a Retail Council of Canada event in Toronto on Tuesday. Medline said he wouldn't support a grocery code of conduct for his industry if he thought it would make retail prices higher.

Last fall, Loblaw and Walmart said they wouldn't sign the code as currently drafted, stalling progress as the code neared completion. Proponents of the code say it will help level the playing field for suppliers and smaller grocery retailers

