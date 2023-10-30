Soaring Neutral Rate to Hurt Treasuries, Nasdaq, Survey Shows

(Bloomberg) -- The interest rate that neither spurs nor slows the US economy has at least doubled in the aftermath of the pandemic, handing investors a reason to be nervous about buying bonds or stocks, according to the latest Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey.The World’s Iron Ore Powerhouse Is Preparing to Reinvent Itself

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in March that “honestly, we don’t know” where the neutral rate lies. But if the resilient US economy has pushed it above what has prevailed historically, that adds to the case for the central bank to keep monetary policy tighter for longer — crimping the value of stocks and bonds.

For 10-year Treasuries, survey participants have little expectation the pressure will ease. The maturity will likely end the year yielding 5%, according to the median forecast of respondents. More than 60% of poll participants say that both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 are overvalued, while some 15% estimate that valuations are stretched only for technology stocks.

As they did in December 2019, Fed officials estimate a long-run funds rate of 2.5% while assuming inflation of 2%, implicitly projecting a neutral real rate of 50 basis points. The neutral rate may have risen because of a host of factors, on top of the economy’s strength: Baby boomers are retiring and spending down their nest eggs, diminishing the supply of savings; China’s appetite for Treasuries is waning; and widening government deficits are increasing competition for investment capital.

A narrow majority of survey respondents are pessimistic about the implications of higher Treasury yields. This group projects that if yields stay above 5% for a quarter or longer, they would cause a hard landing, a scenario where the Fed's actions to tame inflation trigger a recession. Some 47% say the economy would take it in stride.

