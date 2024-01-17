Snow, Ice, and Rain to Spread into Atlantic Canada

An area of low-pressure east of Atlantic City, New Jersey, is starting to spread snow, ice, and rain into Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and PEI. That messy mix will work its way onto the Island later tonight as the area of low pressure continues moving northeast and rapidly intensifies. This low-pressure center is going to pass across the Lower North Shore of Quebec and into southeast Labrador Wednesday before eventually moving offshore Wednesday night.

This track puts the Island on the messy/warm/windy side of the system and Labrador on the cold/snowy side. Some areas of coastal Labrador will also see wind, but that will hold off until Wednesday night.Snow will arrive on the South Coast around 10 PM, quickly spreading east and north overnight, reaching most areas south of the Northern Peninsula by 3 or 4 AM. The snow will fall heavily at times, and winds speeds ramping up to 50+ km/h will make for reduced visibility over exposed areas. Temperatuers will fall to between -5 and and -10 for most before the snow arrives, but then will start to rise lat





