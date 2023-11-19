SNB Slammed for Reported $9 Billion Investment in Fracking

The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is facing criticism for reportedly investing $9 billion in fracking, a controversial method of extracting natural gas. Environmentalists argue that fracking poses significant risks to the environment and public health. The SNB's investment has sparked outrage among activists who are calling for divestment from fossil fuels. The bank has not commented on the reports. Fracking has been banned in several countries due to its negative impact on the environment.





