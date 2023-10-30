SNB Cuts Interest on Reserves in $660 Million Hit to Banks

Realty Income to Acquire Spirit Realty Capital for $5.

5 Billion Credit Fund to Chase Bank Loan SalesMeta to Offer Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram Subscriptions in EuropeDrugmakers Are Set to Pay 23andMe Millions to Access Consumer DNARussia Closes Airport After a Mob Attack on Airplane from IsraelShein Acquires Missguided in Latest Diversification PushIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsTrump Loses Fight to Stall Partial DC Gag Order in Election CaseUAE’s Biggest Chemicals Maker Says Prices Have Bottomed OutChina War Veteran...

SNB Will No Longer Pay for Deposits Held to Meet Reserve Needs(Bloomberg) -- The Swiss National Bank is cutting the amount of money commercial lenders can get by parking funds at the central bank, an unexpected move that came outside of a scheduled meeting.

Swedish Economy Stagnates as Interest-Rate Hikes Weigh on OutputSweden's economy was stagnant last quarter, as rising borrowing costs and growing unemployment hurt spending in the Nordic region's largest country.

Glencore cuts 2023 nickel production guidance

ECB's Kazimir: too early to call end of rate hikes, bet on cuts

Commodity trader and miner Glencore cuts 2023 nickel production guidanceBut Glencore reiterated on Monday its expectation that profits from its trading division would be $3.5-$4.0-billion, above its long-term guidance range

Profit Cuts Signal More Bad News for S&P 500 After October SlumpA deteriorating outlook for corporate earnings offers little support for the S&P 500 reeling from its worst October since 2018.