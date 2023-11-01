Smoke’s Poutinerie founder honoured across the country

Cunningham told Global News his attention was on building and preserving the legacy Smolkin leaves behind. “There’s many parts of what he did and what we will continue to do on behalf of Ryan to really kind of build the legacy,” he said.

One fan of the restaurateur said in a post on the company’s website, “you can never ever forget Ryan, his motivation and energy for life, and especially for Smoke’s Poutinerie, is unbeatable.”Smolkin, aptly referred to by staff as the company’s “chief entertainment officer”, had a passion for rock n’ roll, something the brand will continue to use in marketing, Cunningham said.

Smoke’s Poutinerie was founded in 2009, with its first store opening on Adelaide Street West in Toronto.Smoke’s Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50“Ryan said from day one, the first restaurant he opened, it was going to be global domination,” he said.

Cunningham also said a core part of the company’s values, and a practice of high importance to Smolkin, is philanthropic work.The company’s annual “eat off” challenge done in partnership with charity for children with disabilities We Care will be renamed in Smolkin’s memory.

The president and COO said he will be honouring the late poutine creator in Ottawa Thursday, but Smolkin’s legacy will continue to drive the company into the future. “The Smoke’s Poutinerie rock n’ roll gravy train is not slowing down, we’re fuelling it, though he’s not in the engine room driving,” Cunningham said.Viewed

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CP24: Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin dead at 50Ryan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

CTVTORONTO: 'A big heart': Smoke's Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin remembered for fun personaRyan Smolkin, the zany, Smiths Falls, Ont.-bred entrepreneur best known for his restaurants serving poutine smothered in an endless array of toppings, has died.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more ⮕

GLOBALNATIONAL: Smoke’s Poutinerie founder Ryan Smolkin dead at 50 | Watch News Videos OnlineRyan Smolkin, the founder and CEO of Smoke's Poutinerie has died at the age of 50 after unexpected complications from a recent surgery, according to the company.

Source: GlobalNational | Read more ⮕

CP24: Founder of Smoke's Poutinerie dies at 47The founder of Smoke's Poutinerie, Ryan Smolkin, has passed away unexpectedly. Smolkin had a dream of achieving global domination with his unique poutine brand. He started the company in 2009 and became known for his entertaining persona and variety of fry-based dishes. His food caught on fast with Canadians, including actor Seth Rogen.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

BLOGTO: Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Ryan Reaves Scares Teammates with Halloween PrankToronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan Reaves scares his teammates with a Halloween prank, dressed as Michael Myers.

Source: blogTO | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Struggles Continue for Connor Brown and LinematesConnor Brown and his linemates Ryan McLeod and Dylan Holloway have yet to score a goal despite numerous shots. Coach Woodcroft expresses concern and emphasizes the need for production from unconventional sources.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕