Israel has escalated its offensive in Gaza– expanding its ground operation, unleashing more airstrikes, and knocking out communications in the regions. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with retired Maj.-Gen. Denis Thompson, the former peacekeeping force commander of the Multinational Force and Observers, about the operational considerations for the Israeli ground offensive and the presence of Canadian Special Operations Forces in Israel.

Sources told Global News the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM) troops in Israel are dealing with security at the Canadian embassy (including any possible future evacuation of essential staff) and liaising with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

“There’s certainly a close relationship between Canada Special Operations Forces and the Israeli Defense Forces… so there’s nothing surprising here and it’s pretty much par for the course,” Thompson said, stressing he had no insider knowledge of current JTF2 plans. headtopics.com

Hamas and other militant groups claimed to have taken around 230 hostages on Oct. 7, when they attacked Israel and killed more than 1,400 people, according to the Israeli government. Two Canadians are presumed missing, though Global Affairs Canada has not confirmed Hamas captured them.

Multiple sources said this deployment should not be interpreted as Canadian troops fighting or preparing to fight in Israel’s offensive in Gaza. He told Stephenson the recent IDF raids into the enclave were probably meant to gather intelligence and provide reconnaissance, which will help soldiers systematically isolate individual neighbourhoods. headtopics.com

He said that’s why Israel is using its Merkava IV tanks, “which is almost indestructible” and is capable of shooting down incoming missiles.

