Small Disruption Could Drive Oil to $102, World Bank Warns

French Power Rises as EDF Reports Two Nuclear Reactor FailuresTraders Abandon China’s ‘Copper King’ as Metals Woes SpreadIron Ore Climbs to Five-Week High After Vale Flags Upside RisksOct. 31 is the deadline for the underused housing tax. Here’s what you need to knowMany Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNPMany Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward JonesCanadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

5 Billion Credit Fund to Chase Bank Loan SalesMeta to Offer Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram Subscriptions in EuropeDrugmakers Are Set to Pay 23andMe Millions to Access Consumer DNARussia Closes Airport After a Mob Attack on Airplane from IsraelShein Acquires Missguided in Latest Diversification PushIsrael Latest: Netanyahu Under Pressure as Ground War ExpandsTrump Loses Fight to Stall Partial DC Gag Order in Election CaseUAE’s Biggest Chemicals Maker Says Prices Have Bottomed OutChina War Veteran...

Israel-Hamas conflict risks pushing oil prices into ‘unchartered waters’: World BankThe World Bank report published Monday simulates three scenarios for the global oil supply in the event of a small, medium or large disruption. Read more ⮕

Swiss National Bank adjusts interest on bank depositsExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕

Oil prices could reach 'uncharted waters' if the Israel-Hamas war escalates, the World Bank saysWASHINGTON (AP) — The World Bank reported Monday that oil prices could be pushed into “uncharted waters” if the violence between Israel and Hamas intensifies... Read more ⮕

World Bank Warns of Potential Oil Price Surge Amid Israel-Hamas ConflictThe World Bank has warned that oil prices could reach unprecedented levels if the violence between Israel and Hamas escalates, leading to increased food prices globally. The bank's report highlights the potential impact on oil prices in different scenarios of the conflict. Read more ⮕

Two small earthquakes strike northern British ColumbiaTwo small earthquakes, measuring 4.7 and 5.2 magnitude, have struck northern British Columbia near the border with Alaska. The quakes were recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres. Read more ⮕

Small team of Canadian special operations deployed to Israel after October 7 attackGlobal News has learned Canada's special operations forces have been deployed to Israel to assist with embassy security and liaising with the IDF. Read more ⮕