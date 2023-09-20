Small businesses struggle to compete with digital giants like Amazon

Half of small businesses say they are finding it harder to compete with digital giants such as Amazon .com Inc. AMZN-Q, according to a new report from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business. The group, which represents 97,000 small and medium-sized businesses, says its members are increasingly concerned about how they are being crowded out by corporate giants in the online market , and are urging Ottawa to help. The report, released Thursday, comes after the U.S.

Federal Trade Commission sued Amazon for allegedly using unfair business practices to take market share away from small competitors. A survey conducted in January of 2,423 small-business owners who are part of CFIB found that 48 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with the statement that they were finding it hard to compete with the rise of digital competitors, such as Amazon . Another 18 per cent disagreed or strongly disagreed, while 3 per cent weren’t sure and 30 per cent said it wasn’t applicable to their busines





