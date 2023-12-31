Small and Medium Size Businesses Face Increasing Cyber Threats

“I get calls from small and medium size business owners and they describe a variety of cyber problems, everything from ransomware, to the loss of intellectual property, to losing personal identifiable information. Honestly, this just wasn’t part of their business planning,” said Larry Zelvin, head of financial crimes at BMO. “It’s not something they have necessarily experienced before.

” When it comes to who is attacking and why, he said there are five groups including nation states and criminal actors. One of the biggest threats and one of the hardest to deal with is insiders.“It’s really just about being on the Internet and bad actors, particularly nation states criminals, will go to the point of where they can see weaknesses,” Zelvin noted. “It’s sort of like water. Wherever it’s easiest to flow is where they go.”“There could be some places where multi nationals may actually use insider information for bidding to help the companies in their countries to have a competitive advantage,” he sai





DCN_Canada » / 🏆 17. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Recent Closures of Favourite Businesses in TorontoThis article highlights some of the favourite businesses that have recently closed in Toronto, including a classic diner, a supermarket, a gelato shop, and a shop and gallery that supported queer and marginalized artists.

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

HSBC Canada Takeover and Open Banking FrameworkThe $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada is set to happen in 2023, with concerns about competition. The government plans to introduce open banking legislation in 2024 to facilitate easier sharing of financial data for Canadians and small businesses.

Source: GlobalNational - 🏆 81. / 51 Read more »

Ben Hines: Expressing Creativity Through PastelsBen Hines, a former artist who now works with pastels, shares his experience and love for the medium. Despite its challenges, he finds joy in using pastels to create delicate and smudged effects. Hines recently had the opportunity to exhibit his work in an art gallery, which he considers an honor.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Alberta Business Owner Scammed Out of $65,000 by BankAn Alberta small business owner is calling on the largest bank based in the province to up its security after she was scammed out of $65,000. She's only one of a growing number of Canadians who have filed fraud complaints against their financial institutions.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

BlackBerry promotes John Giamatteo to CEO and cancels IoT IPOBlackBerry has promoted John Giamatteo to the position of CEO and has cancelled plans for an IPO of its Internet of Things business. The company still plans to split its operations, with the IoT and cybersecurity businesses becoming stand-alone divisions. The board believes that this separation will create strategic alternatives that can benefit shareholders.

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Rapid Test Importer Under Scrutiny for Incomplete DataA small rapid test supplier based outside Toronto landed an estimated $2 billion in federal contracts in 2021 and 2022, despite providing incomplete data about its product's accuracy. The supplier deleted specimens from a study submitted to Health Canada, making its test appear more reliable than it actually was. Leading regulators' evaluation programs indicated that the test was much less dependable in all other cases, increasing the risk of false-negative results.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »