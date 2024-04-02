Oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB) has announced its plans to acquire ChampionX, a rival oilfield service provider, for $7 billion. The deal is expected to strengthen SLB's position in the oil and gas industry by expanding its product offerings and customer base. ChampionX specializes in providing chemical and equipment solutions for oil and gas production, and the acquisition will allow SLB to enhance its capabilities in this area.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the second half of 2021

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BNNBloomberg / 🏆 83. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lithium Trading Hits Record on CME as Funds Seize Budding MarketLithium trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has reached a record high as investment funds take advantage of the growing market. Health insurers tumble as final Medicare Advantage rates disappoint. SLB to buy oilfield service rival ChampionX for $7 billion.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Trump $175 Million Bond Arranged by Billionaire Supporter’s FirmBarclays and AGL launch private credit partnership backed by ADIA. Apple investors seek signs worst is over after quarterly slump. SLB to buy oilfield service rival ChampionX for $7.8 billion. World Bank set to approve $1 billion bond arranged by billionaire supporter's firm.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Toronto Blue Jays to clamp down on fans who buy too many cheap Loonie DogsBaseball's regular season is just around the corner, and Toronto Blue Jays fans are already salivating over the $1 hot dogs served during Tuesday h...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Cougars sponsoring Mega 50-50 draw for March 23 Retro Night regular-season finaleAll draw proceeds will go to Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation to buy hospital equipment

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Here's what you can buy for less than $500,000 in nine Ottawa neighbourhoodsNew statistics released by the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation show homes valued at less than $500,000 account for 19 per cent of all homes in Ottawa. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you can buy for $500,000 in nine Ottawa neighbourhoods in March.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »